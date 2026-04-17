Lbp Am Sa Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company's stock worth $143,578,000 after buying an additional 347,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $31,271,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Science Applications International by 20.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,518,000 after acquiring an additional 263,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,800 shares of the company's stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 112,382 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,655 shares of the company's stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAIC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Science Applications International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Science Applications International wasn't on the list.

While Science Applications International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here