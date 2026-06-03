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What is Scotiabank's Forecast for SBS FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for Sabesp to $1.09 from $1.13, which is below the current consensus estimate of $1.24 per share.
  • The analyst also set FY2027 EPS at $1.25, while other recent coverage remains mixed but leans positive, with an overall Moderate Buy consensus and a $183 price target.
  • Sabesp’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting $0.02 EPS versus $0.08 expected and revenue of $1.16 billion versus $1.28 billion forecast.
  • Interested in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a report released on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank analyst R. Pinto now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.25%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBS

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Price Performance

SBS stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 246.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 55.0%. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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