Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.38.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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