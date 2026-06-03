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Q4 EPS Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Boosted by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Patterson-UTI Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy to $0.01 from a prior forecast of a $0.01 loss, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating.
  • The company’s most recent earnings beat expectations, reporting a loss of $0.06 per share versus an estimated loss of $0.10, with revenue of $1.12 billion coming in slightly above forecasts.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with multiple firms upgrading the stock and MarketBeat citing an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.10.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy's current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.Patterson-UTI Energy's quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Patterson-UTI Energy to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855,166 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $52,581,000 after purchasing an additional 475,623 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,955 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,088 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Cesar Jaime sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,007.98. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,720,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 421,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,834,868.81. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 958,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy's payout ratio is -129.03%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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