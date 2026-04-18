Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 858.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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