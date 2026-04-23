Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 31,879 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 913.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,370 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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