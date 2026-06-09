Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 25,491 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

CTSH opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

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About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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