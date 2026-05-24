LSV Asset Management Has $58.39 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,194 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of NetApp worth $58,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,100 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,559 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,112.86. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,800. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,275 shares of company stock worth $347,650. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NetApp from a "neutral" rating to a "mixed" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Further Reading

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