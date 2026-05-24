LSV Asset Management Has $87.56 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $87,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $53,122,698.20. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,853.04. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.32 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here