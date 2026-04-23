Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 917.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 104,035 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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