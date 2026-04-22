Meritage Portfolio Management Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Woori Bank $WF

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,651 shares of the bank's stock after selling 87,561 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in Woori Bank were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 3,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Woori Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Woori Bank stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Woori Bank has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Bank will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woori Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on WF

Woori Bank Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

See Also

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