Milestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,920 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher pricing and park demand: early 2027 booking releases and published ticket/price changes point to higher per-guest revenue and stronger pricing power at Disney’s parks, supporting near-term top-line and margin outlooks. Article Title

Higher pricing and park demand: early 2027 booking releases and published ticket/price changes point to higher per-guest revenue and stronger pricing power at Disney’s parks, supporting near-term top-line and margin outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Operating cost & ESG tailwind: a new Walt Disney World solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks, which can lower utility costs and improve sustainability metrics over time. Article Title

Operating cost & ESG tailwind: a new Walt Disney World solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks, which can lower utility costs and improve sustainability metrics over time. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing park investments and new experiences: fresh looks at revamped coasters, a new resort near Magic Kingdom and planned attraction reopenings (including a Muppets-themed coaster) support attendance and in-park spend recovery. These initiatives help justify park pricing power. Article Title

Ongoing park investments and new experiences: fresh looks at revamped coasters, a new resort near Magic Kingdom and planned attraction reopenings (including a Muppets-themed coaster) support attendance and in-park spend recovery. These initiatives help justify park pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Cost discipline: reports of a plan to cut roughly 1,000 roles as part of a streamlining push signal management focus on margins and efficiency, which can boost EPS if execution avoids revenue disruption. Article Title

Cost discipline: reports of a plan to cut roughly 1,000 roles as part of a streamlining push signal management focus on margins and efficiency, which can boost EPS if execution avoids revenue disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Internal AI adoption visibility: an internal "AI Adoption Dashboard" that highlights heavy users has drawn attention — a workplace/HR story that is unlikely to move fundamentals but could influence culture and execution over time. Article Title

Internal AI adoption visibility: an internal "AI Adoption Dashboard" that highlights heavy users has drawn attention — a workplace/HR story that is unlikely to move fundamentals but could influence culture and execution over time. Neutral Sentiment: Content pipeline updates: creative news such as Taika Waititi working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel & Star Wars) supports long-term content value but is a longer-dated earnings driver. Article Title

Content pipeline updates: creative news such as Taika Waititi working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel & Star Wars) supports long-term content value but is a longer-dated earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Analyst PT trimmed: Barclays lowered its price target on DIS to $130 from $140 while keeping an Overweight rating — a sign the firm sees less upside in the media sector near term and a limit on analyst-driven upside momentum. Article Title

Analyst PT trimmed: Barclays lowered its price target on DIS to $130 from $140 while keeping an Overweight rating — a sign the firm sees less upside in the media sector near term and a limit on analyst-driven upside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reputation & safety headlines: mixed guest reactions to a new lodge and reports of a disturbing “swatting” incident that prompted stricter influencer enforcement are minor PR risks that could pressure perception and require additional operational focus. Article Title

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here