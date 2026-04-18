Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,938 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE LOW opened at $251.62 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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