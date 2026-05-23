Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 926,526 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 270.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 926,526 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 1.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $85,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 749,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $152,431,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $106,395,000 after buying an additional 1,082,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,301,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.67.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HALO stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,853.04. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,200.20. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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