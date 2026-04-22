Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $506,661,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 570,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $517,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.08.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 8,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,305.22, for a total transaction of $11,698,686.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,897,351.26. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $158,138,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,527.95 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $506.30 and a 52-week high of $1,548.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,173.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,057.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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