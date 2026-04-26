M&T Bank Corp Purchases 37,981 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Pentair were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,484,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $366,787,000 after purchasing an additional 647,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,521,000 after buying an additional 1,670,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $274,810,000 after buying an additional 305,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $238,082,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $161,754,000 after buying an additional 442,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pentair from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane cut Pentair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PNR opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2027 EPS to $5.80 (from $5.79) and nudged Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 estimates slightly higher (Q1 to $1.27, Q2 to $1.55), signaling modestly improved medium‑term earnings expectations.

Zacks raised FY2027 EPS to $5.80 (from $5.79) and nudged Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 estimates slightly higher (Q1 to $1.27, Q2 to $1.55), signaling modestly improved medium‑term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased its Q2 2026 estimate to $1.47 (from $1.46), another incremental upgrade to near‑term profit expectations that supports the more constructive tone on 2027.

Zacks increased its Q2 2026 estimate to $1.47 (from $1.46), another incremental upgrade to near‑term profit expectations that supports the more constructive tone on 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an earnings preview that expects modest sales growth and steady margin trends but flagged a weak Earnings Surprise Prediction (ESP), highlighting some uncertainty into the upcoming Q1 report. PNR Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings

Zacks published an earnings preview that expects modest sales growth and steady margin trends but flagged a weak Earnings Surprise Prediction (ESP), highlighting some uncertainty into the upcoming Q1 report. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q4 2026 estimate modestly (to $1.32 from $1.33) and trimmed Q1 2026 to $1.16 (from $1.17), reflecting minor near‑term downward revisions.

Zacks cut its Q4 2026 estimate modestly (to $1.32 from $1.33) and trimmed Q1 2026 to $1.16 (from $1.17), reflecting minor near‑term downward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered its FY2028 view to $6.14 (from $6.16), a small reduction to longer‑term growth expectations.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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