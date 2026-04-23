N-able, Inc. $NABL Stake Boosted by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,829 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 193,680 shares during the quarter. N-able makes up approximately 9.3% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned 0.67% of N-able worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of N-able by 13.5% in the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 12,972 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in N-able by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,485 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of N-able from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $5.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered N-able from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on N-able

About N-able

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

See Also

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