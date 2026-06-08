Natixis Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,175 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 35,928 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $151,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754,117 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $65,551,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 228.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 988.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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