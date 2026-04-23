Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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