Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 894.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,630,575 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 4,165,050 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $435,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 2.4%

NFLX stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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