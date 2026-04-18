Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 935.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 123,441 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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