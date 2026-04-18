Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 898.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,749 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 430,823 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.58.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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