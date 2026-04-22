Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 794.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,454 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Netflix by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,630,575 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $435,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 72,384 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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