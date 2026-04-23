Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 977.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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