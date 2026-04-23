Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Boosted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,490 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 117,118 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 3.0% of WP Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.85.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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