Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,086 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 602,323 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.5% of Chicago Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $62,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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