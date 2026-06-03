New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 43,800 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,800 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here