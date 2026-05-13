NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of City State Bank's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City State Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.47 and a 1 year high of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. CICC Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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