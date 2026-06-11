NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in NVR were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Down 1.6%

NVR stock opened at $6,306.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,320.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,990.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company's revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $94.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

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NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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