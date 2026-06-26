NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of NVR worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $973,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 34,923.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVR by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,496,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,838,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,819.08 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6,269.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,910.41. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,501.01 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $94.83 earnings per share. NVR's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,649.33.

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NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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