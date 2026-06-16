Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 7,121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville, Florida to expand Vision manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The move supports its U.S. expansion strategy and could improve long-term supply resilience and growth in its eye-care business. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville, Florida to expand Vision manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The move supports its U.S. expansion strategy and could improve long-term supply resilience and growth in its eye-care business. Positive Sentiment: J&J is also seeing renewed optimism around its pipeline after reporting strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab) in a rare autoimmune anemia and receiving FDA Priority Review, which could support future revenue growth if approved. Article Title

J&J is also seeing renewed optimism around its pipeline after reporting strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab) in a rare autoimmune anemia and receiving FDA Priority Review, which could support future revenue growth if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests J&J’s shares have already had a strong multi-month run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock still offers value after a sharp one-year advance. Article Title

Recent commentary suggests J&J’s shares have already had a strong multi-month run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock still offers value after a sharp one-year advance. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s dividend increase and ongoing manufacturing push reinforce its defensive, income-oriented profile, but these items are more supportive of long-term sentiment than immediate share-price upside. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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