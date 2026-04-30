Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. $AVAL

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Free Report) by 384.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,400 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 307,400 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 73.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,733 shares of the bank's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on AVAL

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.61. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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