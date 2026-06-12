Swiss National Bank Sells 38,600 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,501 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Cigna Group worth $201,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $900,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $916,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after acquiring an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $615,781,000 after acquiring an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $294.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $281.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.87.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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