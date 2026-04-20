Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,850. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,517,193.37. The trade was a 30.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $156.44 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phillips 66, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips 66 wasn't on the list.

While Phillips 66 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here