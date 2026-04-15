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Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 146,869 Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. $CBK

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Commercial Bancgroup logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake of 146,869 shares of Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) in Q4, valued at about $3.61 million and representing roughly 1.20% ownership.
  • Other institutions also added positions—Community Trust & Investment Co. ~$9.16M, Daytona Street Capital ~$381k, and SG Americas ~$153k—indicating increased institutional interest in CBK.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" while MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Sell); CBK has a market cap of ~$385.7M, P/E ~18.9, reported quarterly EPS of $0.72, and pays a $0.40 annualized dividend (~1.4% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.20% of Commercial Bancgroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter valued at $9,161,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Commercial Bancgroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Bancgroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBK

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Performance

Commercial Bancgroup stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $385.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter.

Commercial Bancgroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Commercial Bancgroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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