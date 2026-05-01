Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517,948 shares of the retailer's stock worth $446,655,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,014.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,067.08. The company has a market cap of $450.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $996.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $949.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,103.00 to $1,104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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