Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.11. The stock has a market cap of $574.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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