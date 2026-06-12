Qtron Investments LLC Sells 5,609 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,130,000 after buying an additional 3,605,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JNJ opened at $238.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.11. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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