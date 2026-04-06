Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,273 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $257,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $929.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $863.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $874.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $851.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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