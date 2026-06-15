Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 60,009 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8,164.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,744 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,009 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $231.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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