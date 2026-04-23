Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 15,241 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 895.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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