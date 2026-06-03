Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s NEXT” strategy, centered on automation, improved restaurant design, better-tasting food, stronger hospitality, and more effective social media marketing. Investors may view this as a clear roadmap to reignite traffic and long-term sales growth. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s NEXT” strategy, centered on automation, improved restaurant design, better-tasting food, stronger hospitality, and more effective social media marketing. Investors may view this as a clear roadmap to reignite traffic and long-term sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that McDonald’s is leaning on value meals, chicken innovation, and restaurant upgrades to gain market share in a cautious consumer environment, which could help sustain demand even if spending stays weak. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted that McDonald’s is leaning on value meals, chicken innovation, and restaurant upgrades to gain market share in a cautious consumer environment, which could help sustain demand even if spending stays weak. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer also named McDonald’s as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, suggesting it could benefit if investors rotate into steadier, out-of-favor sectors. Article Title

Jim Cramer also named McDonald’s as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, suggesting it could benefit if investors rotate into steadier, out-of-favor sectors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s strategy update also emphasizes making stores easier to run and improving efficiency, which could support margins over time but likely won’t show immediate results. Article Title

McDonald’s strategy update also emphasizes making stores easier to run and improving efficiency, which could support margins over time but likely won’t show immediate results. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP recently sold shares, which can add some caution, but the transaction appears routine and is not by itself a strong fundamental warning. Article Title

McDonald's Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average of $308.42.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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