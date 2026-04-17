Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 1,279.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,298 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,035 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company's stock worth $640,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 752,448 shares of the company's stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded UiPath from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an "equal weight" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $10.59 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. UiPath's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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