Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,053 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,228 shares of the company's stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MLP3 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 352,129 shares of the company's stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,899,142 shares of the company's stock worth $393,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company's stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $240.57 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $579.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.51 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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