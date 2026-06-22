SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 686,790 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,679 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 686,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Target worth $164,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 124,371 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Target by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $605,507,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TGT opened at $130.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $137.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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