SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,593 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $41,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore set a $208.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $209.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $216.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.05 and a 52 week high of $220.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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