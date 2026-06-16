Sienna Gestion Sells 12,481 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sienna Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Sienna Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $568.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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