Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and bullish notes — including a recent upgrade that helped spark a sharp intraday move — are lifting sentiment by linking AMD’s roadmap to rising AI/data‑center demand. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges 4% Following Bullish Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: CIQ partnership targets open, power‑efficient AI infrastructure (Rocky Linux + ROCm) optimized for AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs — this improves software ecosystem stickiness for data‑center and inference use cases. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Is Up 6.7% After New CIQ Partnership Targets Open, Power‑Efficient AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Top Wall Street analysts upgraded/raised ratings citing strong data‑center demand and AI tailwinds, reinforcing buy-side conviction and prompting fresh coverage upgrades. ‘Buy AMD Stock,’ Says Top Analyst as Strong Data Center Demand Drives Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: reports show quant and hedge funds (e.g., D. E. Shaw) adding to AMD positions, which supports upward price momentum. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): D. E. Shaw Is Loading Up on This Chip Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Supply/partner wins: deeper AMD‑Samsung ties for HBM4 and advanced DRAM reduce future supply risk for next‑gen Instinct accelerators and EPYC CPUs, a material positive for roadmap execution. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Samsung Deepen Ties to Power Next Generation AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Market share signals: March Steam hardware survey showed gains for AMD CPUs/GPUs, adding evidence of continued end‑market traction in consumer and gaming segments. AMD Stock Jumps Alongside Gains In the March 2026 Steam Hardware Survey
- Neutral Sentiment: AI ETF flow/context: broader AI ETFs that hold AMD are attracting inflows, which can support demand but also create correlation risk with the sector. 3 AI ETFs That Let You Invest in the Entire AI Boom at Once (AMD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are revisiting price targets and assumptions (some unchanged fair‑value anchors); these updates can cause short‑term volatility as models absorb new AI/GPU deals. How The AMD (AMD) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Deals And Mixed Analyst Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider/manager trims: Cathie Wood’s Ark reportedly sold ~57k AMD shares and other high‑profile trims (e.g., Ray Dalio mention) create headline pressure and may trigger short‑term outflows. Bye Bye, AMD! Cathie Wood Ditches 57K Advanced Micro Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: Iran‑related volatility and sectorwide chip selloffs can pressure AMD along with peers, offsetting company‑specific positives during risk‑off moves. Trump's Iran Update Spikes Volatility. Now What?
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
(Free Report
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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
See Also
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