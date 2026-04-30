State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,035 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $138,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

PLTR stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.30 billion, a PE ratio of 218.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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