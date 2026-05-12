Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 7,146 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $221.47 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,702,713.62. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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